Shatta Wale has breached contractual agreements with concert cancellation – Bizzle Entertainment

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Bizzle Entertainment, the organisers of the Shatta Wale in Wolverhampton concert, have expressed their disappointment following the cancellation of the event.

Shatta Wale’s management, in a statement on Tuesday, announced the cancellation of the concert, stating that promoters couldn’t meet the financial and logistical demands of the artiste.

But Bizzle Entertainment, in a rebuttal statement, said that they were shocked by the cancellation of the concert because they were not contacted before the announcement was made public.

“It is disheartening that Shatta Movement Empire chose to announce the cancellation of our event on social media without prior communication or notice to us regarding his concerns or demands.

“We have been and are always ready and prepared to discuss any issues that may have arisen, as we have always been through our working relationship.

“We would like to clarify that we have met all requirements of our contract with Shatta Movement Empire and paid an initial 50% down payment of what was agreed in good faith, demonstrating our commitment to this event,” the statement said.

Bizzle Entertainment also expressed their displeasure with the cancellation of the concert and were exploring other options following the breach of contract by Shatta Movement Empire.

“This constitutes a breach of the signed contract. We are currently evaluating all possible options to amicably resolve the issue, including a potential rescheduling of the event or offering refunds to ticket holders. We will keep the public informed of our decisions as soon as possible,” the statement added. GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

