Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to install diesel plant at Sofokrom Landfill Site

By Emmanuel Gamson

Sekondi (W/R), Nov. 2, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, has entered into a Waste Access and Partnership agreement with Nehlsen Ghana Waste- to- Diesel Plant Limited to install a diesel plant at the Sofokrom Landfill Site in the metropolis.

The Installation works, which are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024, would be completed within 24 months, and produce about 43 million liters of diesel per year.

Mr Abdul Mumin-Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), who announced this at the opening of the second ordinary meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Assembly, at Sekondi, said when in operation, the STMA was expected to generate three per cent of proceeds from the sale of the diesel to commercial entities and other industries.

He said the move was part of the Assembly’s resolve to tackle sanitation deficits within the Metropolis, while expanding their revenue mobilization base.

According to him, as part of the Assembly’s drive to ensure effective and efficient waste collection services in the Metropolis, 10 communal skip containers had been secured in partnership with Technip FMC to enhance waste collection services in some identified low – income communities in the Metropolis, including New Takoradi, Twuabewu, Ebokrom, Kansaworodo and Mempeasem.

Mr Mumin-Issah indicated that the arrangement would begin within November, adding that, at the inception stage, the Assembly would be responsible for the lifting of containers, until a formal contract to be drafted between the assembly and Zoomlion was signed and put into effect.

Touching on security issues, he noted that the Metropolis was relatively calm except for the usual cases of petty thefts.

The MCE, however, expressed worry over activities of some scrap dealers, saying their operations were evolving into a menace which needed to be addressed.

“The Assembly is taking steps to regularize the operations of scrap dealers whilst the police are also on the lookout to apprehend those engaged in illegal activities, including the theft of electrical cables. Let us all be vigilant and support in this fight”, Mr Mumin-Issah said.

On revenue mobilization, he said the targeted Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of a total of GH¢ 17,560,042.34 but managed to mobilize GH¢8,916,011.80 as of September, representing a 50.77 percentage revenue.

For expenditure, the MCE said the Assembly had a budgeted expenditure on the IGF at GH¢1,024,419.48 but had an actual expenditure of GH¢564,395.52 as of September, representing 55 per cent.

He said: “Like most MMDAs across the country, if not all, the Assembly’s revenue performance has been significantly affected by the difficulties with the roll out of the revised Property Rate Collection Policy.”

Nonetheless, Mr Mumin-Issah said management remained determined to work harder at maximizing collections from other revenue sources to mitigate the effect on their overall performance as an Assembly.

Speaking on education, he indicated that the Assembly, through the GETFUND procured and distributed 1,500 dual desks to some selected schools to help address furniture deficit within the Metropolis.

The assembly also supported the Metro Education Directorate with an amount of GH₵70,000 to organize the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Mock Examination to prepare students adequately towards the main Examination, he said.

On agriculture, the MCE noted that in line with the implementation of Government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme (PERD), the Department of Agriculture had collaborated with the Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project to supply 5,000 coconut seedlings and 1,000 fruit trees to over 65 beneficiary farmers within the Metropolis.

Similarly, under the programme, Mr Mumin-Issah said close to 5,000 farmers had so far been supplied with pesticides as a means to control the spread of fall armyworm on maize plants and vegetables on their farms.

Touching on health, he disclosed that the Kojokrom Health Centre had been completed by the Assembly and would soon be commissioned to enable residents access healthcare at the facility, adding “Fortunately, there has not been any outbreak of cholera or any disease of Public Health concern in the Metropolis”.

For roads, he admitted that the conditions of roads within the Metropolis were in deplorable states.

“However, despite these challenges, the Assembly, through the department of Urban Roads has undertaken various interventions to avert the situation, making roads quite motorable”, he added.

He highlighted other development interventions initiated by the Assembly and said the STMA was committed to working assiduously to improve the well-being of residents.

Mr John Buckman, the Presiding Member, asked the Assembly to take steps to sensitize members of the public on the need to pay their rates by way of announcement, public engagements and using same platforms to educate property owners on how to access platforms designated for the payment of property rates.

This, he said, would help the Assembly to generate more revenue to undertake its development projects.

GNA

