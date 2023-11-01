Radio Gurune facilitates guinea fowl rearing at Kalbeo community  

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Kalbeo (UE/E), Nov. 1, GNA- Radio Gurune, a local community radio station in the Upper East Region, has facilitated the rearing of guinea fowls among clans in the Kalbeo community of the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The radio station presented a cash amount of GH₵2,000 to eight clans as part of funding support to purchase day- or week-old guinea fowls as a startup after building their capacities through a series of engagements.

It formed part of the localisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project, with funding support from Crossing Borders, Denmark, in collaboration with the Ghana Community Radio Network (GCRN), being implemented by community radio stations.

Ms Josephine Akaribo, the Focal Team leader and programmes coordinator at Radio Gurune, indicated that the gesture was in response to SDG goals one, four and sixteen, prioritized by the beneficiaries as their most pressing needs.

“Among the 17 SDGs, the community considered the three, namely; No Poverty, Quality Education, Peace and Justice and Strong Institutions. As a mini project, we saw the need to begin with the guinea fowl rearing, which would help them in both their health and economic empowerment,” she stated.

“With this project, they are able to come together and make decisions for themselves, which would also help promote peace and cohesion for coexistence,” she added.

She advised the beneficiaries to solicit funds elsewhere to expand and sustain the project, to improve their livelihood.

Mr Moses Amogsone, a beneficiary and member of the focal team, said the initiative had exposed the community to a lot of things they could do for their own benefit when they come together.

“Apart from the fact that this project has opened our eyes to the reality that we can do great things when we come together, it has also given me the opportunity to express myself and learn how decisions are made and l am very grateful for that,” he said.

Ms Patience Nyaaba, a beneficiary, while expressing her gratitude to the implementers and funders of the project, said the initiative would limit social vices and motivate young people in the area to consider guinea fowl rearing as a lucrative business that could end their financial woes and chart a brighter future for them.

GNA

