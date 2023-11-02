PRINPAG calls on government, civil society, international community to condemn violence against journalists

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA – The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has called on the government, members of civil society, and the international community to condemn all forms of violence and aggression against journalists, particularly journalists in Ghana.

The Association said It was vital to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to exercise their professional duties freely.

This includes implementing effective legal frameworks, ensuring swift and unbiased investigations into any crimes against journalists, and holding the perpetrators accountable.

The call was made in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, to join the global community in observing the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, which is observed every year on November 2.

The day serves as a reminder of the dangers journalists face worldwide while performing their duties to report the truth.

It is an occasion to remember and honour the journalists who have lost their lives or faced harassment, intimidation, imprisonment, or violence in the line of duty.

The statement said Ghana had made notable progress in supporting a free and independent press.

Nevertheless, challenges persist, particularly regarding acts of violence and impunity against journalists in Ghana.

“PRINPAG stands firm in our unwavering belief that, journalists must be allowed to carry out their constitutional mandate without fear of persecution or harm,” the statement said.

It said the media’s role in a democratic society could not be overstated, and it is the collective responsibility to protect those who tirelessly work to ensure the public’s right to information.

“We call upon everyone to actively promote press freedom and hold accountable those who seek to silence the voices of truth”.

PRINPAG reaffirmed its commitment to advancing press freedom, protecting journalists, and promoting responsible journalism. We stand united in demanding justice for every journalist whose rights have been violated.

It urged media organisations, both local and international, to strengthen their support networks and measures to safeguard the safety of journalists.

“Collaboration between media houses, government institutions, and civil society is crucial in combating impunity and ensuring the safety and well-being of journalists”, it added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

