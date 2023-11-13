Prez Akufo-Addo to host world leaders in Accra for Reparation Conference

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, from November 14 to 17, host world leaders in Accra for the Reparations Conference to address historical injustices meted out to Africa.

The four-day conference aimed to facilitate dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of actionable strategies among diverse stakeholders, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Monday.

It will specifically address historical injustices, spanning the eras of slave trade, segregation, colonialism, apartheid, neo-colonialism, and neo-liberalism.

It is on the theme: “Building a United Front to Advance the Cause of Justice and the Payment of Reparations to Africans”.

Heads of state and governments from Africa and the Diaspora, a well as people in academia, legal experts, and civil society organizations will participate.

Distinguished leaders expected to attend includePresident Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros,and Chairperson of the African Union; President Faure Essozimna Gnassigbé of Togo; and General Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

The others are Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca of Burundi; and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The gathering signifies a crucial step towards addressing grievances and fostering unity among nations committed to rectifying the past injustices.

GNA

