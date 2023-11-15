Presentation of 2024 Govt Budget and Economic Policy underway

Accra, Nov 15, GNA – The presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government is underway in Parliament House.

The presentation of the Budget by Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 (3) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, (Act 921).

Article 179(1) of the 1992 Constitution states that: “The President shall cause to be prepared and laid before Parliament at least one month before the end of the financial year, estimates of the revenues and expenditure of the Government of Ghana for the following financial year.”

According to the Finance Ministry, the 2024 Budget would support the implementation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed Post-Covid-19 Programme of Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

It comes just after the successful First Review of the three-year $3 billion IMF-ECF Programme.

More soon.

GNA

