Player Ratings: Inaki Williams leads pack for most outstanding Black Stars player in Madagascar win

Accra, Nov. 17, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana began their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign on a bright note after beating Madagascar 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Despite the lacklustre first half, the Black Stars displayed sizzling second-half performance to see off their opponent courtesy of a last-gasp strike by Inaki

Williams.

Here are the ratings of the players that featured:

Inaki Williams – Nine (9)

The Atletico Bilbao striker was very lively upfront for the Black Stars, making incisive runs and holding up the ball very well.

Overall, he had three shots on target, with the last one leading to the only goal of the match to secure all three points for the Black Stars.

Majeed Ashimeru – Eight (8)

He made a cameo in the second half after replacing Iddrisu Baba and was certainly a game-changer in the midfield area for the Black Stars.

He was very positive going forward and had three shots on goal, with two going off target, while the Madagascar goalkeeper Melvin Adrien pulled off a brilliant save to deny him a goal.

Ernest Nuamah – Eight (8)

The Lyon winger who made a cameo late in the second half brought firepower for the Black Stars upfront and created few chances that were not converted.

His energy upfront was crucial to the Black Stars making the necessary attacking strides.

Nicholas Opoku – Seven (7)

He was rock solid for the Black Stars at the back and delivered a goal-line clearance in the second half to deny Madagascar the lead.

He also had two important blocks in the game and made one attempt on goal, which went off target.

Richard Ofori – Seven (7)

Richard Ofori surprisingly made the starting lineup ahead of Lawrence Ati-Zigi and put in an impressive performance, especially in the first half.

He made two crucial saves to deny Madagascar a goal, and he also kept a clean sheet on his return to the first team.

Gideon Mensah – Seven (7)

He delivered the most important cross of the match as he assisted Inaki Williams’ goal and had an impressive outing overall.

Kudus Mohammed – Six (6)

The talisman of the team did okay in the match, as he was tightly marked by the Madagascar side, who were aware of his threat.

He made two shots on goal, which were brilliantly saved by the Madagascar goalkeeper Melvin Adrien.

Salis Samed – Five (5)

The Lens midfielder was much more comfortable and played very well in the second half after he returned to the holding role.

Daniel Amartey – Five (5)

Despite his injury, Amartey displayed leadership at the back as he marshalled the defence to keep out Madagascar and made one crucial clearance in the first half.

Jordan Ayew – Four (4)

The Crystal Palace player did okay in the match but was lacklustre in his approach to the game, having made two shots at goal.

Iddrisu Baba – Four (4)

After making a return to the team, Baba Iddrisu couldn’t take a grasp of the midfield area as Madagascar took control in the first half.

He created one big chance for Jordan Ayew, who couldn’t capitalise.

Antoine Semenyo – Four (4)

He was very lively upfront and displayed positive energy, but failed to make any attempts on goal and was eventually substituted.

GNA

