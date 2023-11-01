Oti Region: Over 5,000 delegates to participate in NPP presidential primaries

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov. 1, GNA – A total of 5,266 delegates from the Municipality and Districts are expected to participate in the upcoming internal presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region on November 4.

Mr Jonathan Manu Akpabeh, the regional secretary of the NPP, made these known to the Ghana News Agency.

He said special arrangements had been made for delegates from the hinterlands.

The regional secretary said the party was determined to win next year’s election and parliamentary seats in Oti.

He said the NPP regional executives had resolved to create a level playing field for all the contenders to reduce any acrimony and to present a united and formidable front towards achieving the set goal for the 2024 national polls.

Mr Akpabeh appealed to all the interested individuals and groups within the party in the region to ensure mutual trust, respect and confidence in the measures put in place for the success of the primaries.

The regional secretary noted that with the upcoming elections holding significant importance for the NPP and the country at large, the focus on security was paramount.

He said the party had collaborated with the security agencies and the well-being of the delegates for a peaceful environment.

GNA

