Odawna market complex project gets to feasibility stage

By Hafsa Obeng/Emilia Nkrumah

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA – Mr Isaac Lamptey, Head of Works Engineer, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has said the status of the odawna market project was currently at the feasibility stage, and a report has been sent to the Finance Ministry for approval.

He said his outfit would engage the stakeholder groups, explain the issues to them, and give them questionnaires to fill in to support it and submit it back to the Ministry of Finance for work to commence.

Mr Lamptey made this statement at a stakeholder engagement for odawna market women organised by KoKMA to elaborate on the status of the redevelopment of the odawna market project.

The project, which is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with funding from the World Bank when approved would serve as the major trading centre for the traders within the municipality and would help generate revenue for the Assembly.

Mr Lamptey indicated that “we are hoping that the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project would also commence as quickly as possible so that by the time we finish this process and get contractors procured, at least they would be halfway done it would not encounter any delay for the construction work.”

Mr Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, asked the Odawna Market traders to remain patient and trust the government’s commitment to renovate the market.

He added that “we have heard that they want to go on a demonstration and when we hear those things, we must get closer to them and give them update on the reconstruction of the market. It is my appeal that they bare patience with government.”

According to him, the Assembly did not have total control of the project, and that immediately all processes were completed by the Finance Ministry work would begin.

He said “the odawna area is a flood prone area and before any project will start a lot of ground works have to be done in order to be able to do a good job.”

Dr Kojo Ohene Sarfo, GARID, said it was waiting for approval to initiate the resettlement action plan which would address those who would be affected by the project directly “and then subsequently the contractor will start work.”

He added that “the GARID project will help address flooding exclusively within the odawna basin and we are waiting for approval from World Bank before we can commence work.”

According to Mr Sarfo, the drain project would start from Paloma Hotel, through Asylum Down, then connect to the Odawna channel near the pedestrian mall.

GNA

