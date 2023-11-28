NYA boss builds Party office for NPP in Asuogyaman

By Kamal Ahmed

Atimpoku (E/R), Nov. 26, GNA – Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, Chief Executive Officer, National Youth Authority (NYA), has handed over a newly built office complex to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Asuogyaman constituency executives in a colourful ceremony at Atimpoku.

Mr Hadzide, a former Deputy information minister and a parliamentary aspirant candidate for the upcoming NPP orphan constituencies primaries at Asuogyaman, said the gesture was to give back to the party.

“The party has been renting shops as the NPP party office in this constituency for a long time and this is why I took it upon myself to build an office to honour my promise.”

He used the opportunity to appeal to delegates to vote for him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries as their parliamentary candidate to be able to capture the Asuogyaman Seat for NPP in 2024.

He said he represented all that the people of Asuogyaman were looking for in their Member of Parliament and therefore, could easily wrestle the seat from the NDC.

He pleaded with delegates and party supporters to refrain from using hate speech in their campaign for him since it was only an internal contest.

Mr Christian Addo, Asuogyaman NPP constituency secretary, said the lack of office space had hindered a lot of party activities and thanked Mr Hadzide for the gesture, adding “The party is not going to pay rent anymore.”

Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Ngleshi Amanfrom in Greater Accra, urged delegates to vote for Pius Enam Hadzide, as he could represent NPP best to capture the Asuogyaman Seat.

Mr Hadzide is contesting for NPP candidature in Asuogyaman come December 2, with Nana Abrokwa Asare, Premix Fuel Administrator, Mr Paul Asare Ansah, former GPHA boss and one Mr Michael Ansah.

GNA

