NPP Communications Director calls for unity in Hohoe after presidential primaries

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Nov. 1, GNA – Mr Samuel A. Azasu, Hohoe Constituency Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on party delegates and members to remain united after the Party’s presidential primaries.

The contest, scheduled for November 4 nationwide, would be held at the St Francis College of Education (FRANCO) auditorium in the Constituency.

Mr Azasu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency disclosed that after the polls irrespective of the candidate who would win, it was more important for the delegates to unite.

He said unity would play a major role in 2024 general election, where the Party aimed and would break the eight-year rule.

“I am confident NPP will emerge victorious, and all rank and file of the Party will rally its support behind the victor to ensure that we break the eight and make history”.

Mr Azasu said the Party was confident in breaking the eight hinged on the execution of mandates entrusted into the hands of the Party after the 2020 elections.

He said rules governing the conduct of elections would strictly be adhered to at the voting centre to ensure transparency.

Mr Azasu said a unique feature of the polls would be the absence of mentioning names of delegates before they cast their votes.

He said any delegates who arrived at the centre within the voting period could identify themselves and cast their votes.

Mr Azasu said security preparations were assured and no private security of a candidate or their supporters would be allowed at the centre, adding that branded items of the contestants would also not be allowed.

He said more than 600 delegates were expected to cast their votes on November 4 while assuring that there would be no issues for delegates concerning their details in the Party’s voters register.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh and Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong are contesting to lead the Party in the 2024 elections.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

