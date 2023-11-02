No Ghanaian has been affected by Israel-Hamas war – Deputy Foreign Minister 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov. 02, GNA – No Ghanaian has been affected by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Madam Mavis Nkansah Boadu, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, told Parliament on Thursday.

She indicated that, although the disastrous nature of the conflict had raised so many concerns about the welfare of Ghanaians in Israel, Ghana’s Mission in Tel Aviv had reported that no Ghanaian had been caught up in the attacks and that the Ghanaian community was safe.

Madam Nkansah made the revelation in a statement on the floor of Parliament on the Escalation of Tension between Israel and Hamas.

“As of now, the issue of evacuation of our nationals from Israel has not been raised,” Madam Nkansah said.

“In addition, our Mission is in close contact with the leaders of the Ghanaian community and is providing the Ministry with updates on their welfare and will provide the general public with updates pertaining to the welfare of the Ghanaian community in Israel.”

She recalled that in the early hours of Saturday, 7th October, Hamas launched a multi-faceted brazen dawn assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel and areas north of Tel Aviv by air, land, and sea killing at least 1,400 Israelis including 289 soldiers and some foreign nationals, leaving over 4,010 wounded and dozens kidnapped into the Gaza Strip.

She said Israel’s counterattacks had resulted in the death of over 8,300 Palestinians and more than 20,000 wounded as of 30th October.

She said the dire humanitarian situation continues to deepen as Israel intensifies its military response in Gaza to release the hostages and eliminate Hamas military structure.

Madam Nkansah said the United Nations (UN) Security Council, of which Ghana was currently a member, was scrambling for answers in the wake of the crisis.

She said the paralysis in the Council was not expected considering the political sensitivities that had traditionally characterised the Council’s handling of the Palestine question.

She said attempts to adopt a unified position on the unprecedented attacks in Israel and Gaza have proven futile, with several resolutions tabled by Russia, Brazil, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates (on behalf of the Arab Group) unable to achieve consensus.

The Deputy Minister said some of the resolutions had lacked the balance needed to garner the support of all sides.

She said Ghana voted in favour of a resolution, which condemned violence and hostilities against civilians and called for “humanitarian pauses” to allow for full, safe, and unhindered access for aid agencies to deliver humanitarian assistance to civilian populations.

Madam Nkansah said Ghana has always advocated for a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Middle East conflict.

She said Ghana, therefore, supports all international efforts geared at finding a just, peaceful, and lasting solution that would guarantee the right of the State of Israel to exist within secure and universally recognized boundaries, as well as the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian State.

She said Ghana believes that the proposed two-state solution based on negotiations and dialogue was the most viable option within the global efforts at bringing about a durable peace to the ordinary people of Israel and Palestine.

She said in a press release on October 8, the Government of Ghana unreservedly expressed its condemnation of Hamas’ actions and reiterated Israel’s right to exist and defend itself.

She said the statement further called on Hamas to withdraw its militants from southern Israel and urged the Government of Israel to exercise restraint in its response to Hamas’ attacks.

Most Members of the House in their contributors to the statement called on both Israel and Hamas to ceasefire and return to the negotiation table to implement the principle of the two-state solution.

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, commended the Government of Ghana for taking a strong position in condemning Hamas for the October 7, attack on Southern Israel.

He noted that the right of Israel to exist as a State, as well as the right of Palestine to exist as a State must be respected.

Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Wa Central, urged the Government of Ghana to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

GNA

