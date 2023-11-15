Ninth Edition of Viva Cristo Rey Concert comes off this weekend

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA – The ninth edition of Viva Cristo Rey Gospel Concert, organised by Christ the King Anglican Church (CKAC), Sakumono, comes off this weekend, Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The Gospel Concert, the ninth in a series, forms part of the Parish’s evangelism drive, which resonates with the 2023 Anglican Diocese of Accra theme: “Affirmative Discipleship”.

This year’s edition, dubbed “Viva Cristo Rey 9.0 – A Nite with the King”, would take place at the Holy Child School Park in Sakumono at 1700 hours.

Gospel sensation, Minister Kweku Teye will be among some of the finest gospel musicians to take the stage at this year’s concert.

Other music groups include Kings Praise (Host Band), CKAC Choir, Courageous Voices, Royal Vine Gospel Jama Group, and a host of others.

The eighth of the concert, which took place at the same venue, featured gospel groups like the Blessed Harp Choir, Sanctified Voices, Chosen Vessels, Kings Praise (Host Band) and Lionel Nortey amongst others.

The gospel concert has witnessed musical performances from Ghana’s gospel music greats, including Uncle Ato, Pastor Joe Beechem, Joe Mettle, KODA, Cece Twum, Eugene Zuta, Sissi Baidoo and SK Frimpong.

The evangelism concert is expected to draw worshippers from churches in the sprawling Sakumono enclave and other parts of the Greater Accra Region together to an evening of worship, praise and prayer.

The Organising Committee of the concert says, “this year’s concert will bring worshipers together and it promises to be spirit-filled in a divine atmosphere of soul-lifting praise, worship and prayer.”

They say the evangelism concert is in fulfilment of the Great Commission, which mandates Christians to spread the gospel of Christ.

Rev’d Fr. Roland Kpoanu, Parish Priest, CKAC, told Ghana News Agency that “the church considers the concert as a powerful tool for evangelism to reach out to the community.”

He, therefore, called on Christians and non-Christians alike, in and around Sakumono, Tema and environs to attend this year’s concert as it would not only be spirit-filled, but will feature moments of collective prayer and worship while creating an atmosphere of unity and communion.

Mr. Paul Yeboah Asuamah, People’s Warden, CKAC, reiterated that this year’s concert would be an uplifting moment of electrifying performances interspersed with prayer.

He said, “Through the spirit filled worship led by carefully selected ministers of the gospel, believers from different denominations converge to connect to their maker. I believe this year will be an encounter with the Lord.”

Among other things, the People’s Warden said, the concert aimed to spread the message of love, hope, and evangelism through the power of gospel music.

“Over the past few years, Viva Cristo Rey has been a point of communal spiritual renewal. This year promises to be an unforgettable sacred experience,” Mr Yeboah Asuamah, also a member of the planning committee, added.

GNA

