NHIA debunks claims Scheme on verge of collapse

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA – The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has debunked reports in a section of the media that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was on the verge of collapse.

It assured that the Scheme was financially stable and remained committed to providing uninterrupted and quality healthcare services to the millions of Ghanaians who depended on it.

It also called on the media to exercise diligence when reporting on matters related to the NHIS, “to avoid propagating inaccurate or misleading information that could undermine public confidence in the Scheme.”

In a statement released Thursday, November 23 and copied Ghana News Agency, the NHIA said it had taken notice of a story attributed to the Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, in a section of the media, which created the impression that the Scheme was collapsing.

The NHIA said although it appreciated the call for the government to allocate the full revenue from the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) to the Scheme, “it was not comfortable with the media narrative suggesting that the NHIS was facing impending collapse due to the government’s failure to provide the full NHIL.”

The Authority also reiterated its commitment to working closely with the government to ensure that the NHIL is adequately funded to meet the healthcare needs of Ghanaians.

The NHIA assured that it had been consistent with the payment of claims to healthcare facilities, an average of GHS150 million every 30 days, particularly over the past two years.

It called on the media to access facts on monthly claims payments published on its website.

A copy of the statement issued by NHIA is published below:

