MoFA to organise Agrifest week ahead of 2023 Farmers’ Day

By Jesse Ampah Owusu,

Accra, Nov. 27, GNA – The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) will organise a five-day agricultural fair dubbed “Agrifest Ghana 2023” ahead of this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration.

The event, beginning today, Monday, November 27, 2023 to Friday, December 1, 2023, in Accra will necessitate roadblocks in some parts of the capital.

This is contained in a press release from MoFA signed by Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Deputy Minister and Chairperson of the 2023 Farmers’ Day Committee.

According to the release, the designated area for the Fair included the Ministerial enclave, starting from the Ridge Roundabout through the Principal Streets of Parliament House, Independence Square, the John Evans Alta Mills Court Complex, to the Principal Streets of the National Theatre.

“Considering this, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture wishes to notify all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies and the public of a road closure, starting from the Starlet 91 road to the National Theatre traffic light.”

“Official Pass will be granted

to vehicles of Ministers, Head of Civil Service, Auditor General, Controller and

Accountant General, Deputy Ministers, Chief Directors, and Directors to access the blocked areas to their respective offices,” the release said.

It urged staff and clients of affected government institutions to park at either Independence Square or Efua Sutherland Park.

The release added that the Ghana Police Service would be deployed to provide adequate security, and ensure the safety of vehicles parked in the designated areas.

GNA

