Moderator urges Christians to model Jesus Christ to the world

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Nov. 27, GNA – The Right Reverend Dr Lieutenant Colonel Retired BDK Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly, Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPCG), has urged Christians to live their lives to model Jesus Christ to the world.

He said it could be done through the renewal and transformation of their minds and hearts and presenting themselves as a living sacrifice to do the will of God to demonstrate Christ’s life.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko (Rtd) made the call during a sermon on the 50th Anniversary Climax Service of the 37 Military Hospital Methodist Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

It was on the theme: “Celebrating 50 Years of Living a Transformed Life through Christ the Lord”.

The Moderator said: “…So that people who are not hearing the gospel, but they experience us in the workplace, they experience in the home and in the country will see your life, the way you behave, and attitude and begin to understand that there is something different, there is something new about you that they need to follow.”

Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko said it appeared God and the Church were becoming irrelevant in human society, especially in the European countries and America.

He said, however, God was still relevant in Africa, but there would come a time when He would seem irrelevant because humans would be finding solutions to their problems and think God was unextistent.

“… But it is God who gives us the mind, understanding and the ability to do what we view as solutions,” the Moderator stated.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko, therefore, encouraged Christians to keep a positive mindset and attitude, and be appreciative of God at all times.

Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo, Presiding Bishop, Methodist Church, Ghana, in a goodwill message, called on the Church to be committed and single-mindedly devoted to its task.

“Your celebration is coming at a time when the people called Methodists in Ghana are focusing on discipleship and making an intentional effort to live the transformed life in Jesus Christ. It is my prayer the whole Christian community also make that the focus of all undertakings since that is the commission of the Lord,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Professor Dr J.0. Y. Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, asked the Church members to never forget the roots and heritage of their denominational traditions, learn from each other, and create the beautiful worship environment their founding denominations envisaged.

“Due to the hardwork of the leadership and members, today you have something worth celebrating – a larger congregation and a larger worship space. We heartily congratulate you on this feat,” he stated.

Rev Cadre Paul Adjei-Djan, Director General, Religious Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces, bemoaned the level of aggression of anti-Christian activities and advised members to use the Anniversary to market Christianity through their individual acts.

He said:“Let us pray to be beneficiaries of God’s divine grace and a manifestation of His wants.”

Colonel RL Mensah, Commanding Officer, 37 Military Hospital, said the past five decades, the Church had stood as a beacon of faith, hope, and community service showing the unwavering commitment and selflessness that were hallmarks of the military personnel.

He applauded the Church’s support and inspiration to the military community and its dedication to nurturing the spiritual, physical and emotional health and well-being of service members and their families.

The 37 Methodist Presbyterian Church started in 1973 and currently has 650 members.

GNA

