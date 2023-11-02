Methodist Church inducts Rt Rev Anthony Brown as Bishop of Assin-Fosu Diocese

Assin Fosu, Oct. 30, GNA – The Methodist Church, Ghana, has has inducted the Right Reverend Dr Anthony as the Bishop of the Assin Fosu Diocese in the Central Region.

Dr Brown, who took over from Bishop Samuel K. Mensah, would steer the affairs of the Diocese for four years.

The Most Rev. Titus Awotwi-Pratt, a former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, who performed the ceremony, urged people in leadership positions to serve in humility.

This, he said, would facilitate sustainable development andpeaceful coexistence.

Leadership should seek opinions from all shades of people regardless of social, or political status and always remember that God was supreme in all things, he advised.

He reminded Rt Rev Dr. Brown that he had been called into leadership by the grace of God, besides his personalachievements.

Consequently, his duties must go beyond merely writing letters but to win people for Christ.

“When the Bishop fails, it means we have failed and when you fail, I have also failed. You must work diligently to strengthen the Fosu Diocese and make it stand the test of time, “ he advised.

“Although you may encounter challenges in the discharge of your duties, never despair, but rely on the Holy Spirit for directions.”

For his part, Rt Rev Dr. Brown who was elevated from the Assin-Akropong Society of the Church, expressed joy for the confidence reposed in him.

He called on the congregation to always support his administration and pledged to support a hospital project, farms and a fund instituted to aid the Diocese’s development efforts.

Born in Akim Akroso in the Eastern Region, on July 24, 1964, Rt Rev Dr. Brown, a native of Apam, is married to Mrs. Evelyn Adwoa Benyiwah Brown and blessed with four children.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

