Mental health man perishes in abandoned vehicle fire  

By Kamal Ahmed

Asutuare (G/R), Nov. O2, GNA – A tragic incident occurred in the Shai Osudoku district of the Greater Accra region, where a man with a mental health condition was burnt to death in an abandoned car which was engulfed in flames.

According to the Police, the family of the mentally ill man informed the local authorities and the police, who immediately visited the scene.

According to sources in the community, the individual in question is a familiar figure who has been frequenting the Asutuare area for quite some time now.

Mr. Odoi Narh, a mechanic apprentice, told the Ghana News Agency that the man had been wandering around the mechanic shop area and the town, and he sometimes takes a break and sits in the abandoned cars.

He said they discovered the incident when they arrived at their shop last Tuesday morning to work, during which, to their surprise, they found a completely incinerated human skeleton inside a damaged vehicle, which had been left unattended for over four years.

Other sources who wanted to remain anonymous said initial investigations showed that the deceased, who is believed to be a smoker, had gone to smoke in the vehicle at the fitting shop.

Regrettably, the vehicle ignited, and he was completely consumed, to the extent of rendering it impossible to preserve the body at the mortuary.

However, the police said they have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter and have requested the cooperation of the mechanic repair shop owners.

Meanwhile, several residents, like Ms. Gloria Hornu Yahyra, have expressed concerns about the incident and are urging the Police to speed up their investigations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

