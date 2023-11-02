Medeama Coach describes defeat to Hearts as a “painful one”. 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA – Augustine Evans Adotey Head Coach of Medeama SC has described their 3-1 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak in the eighth week of betPawa Ghana Premier League as a “painful defeat”.

In a post-match interview, he said, “The outcome of today’s game is one of the things painful things that happened to the entire team.

“But we take the defeat in our strides and hope to turn things around in the subsequent games,” he noted.

He, however, noted that Heart was the better side and, hence deserved to win the game.

“Hearts played very well today, they did very well and took their chances early and won the game so let’s give credit to them,” he noted.

The coach said Hearts were determined to win the game, to move out of the relegation zone hence their output.

Medeama, the current league champions and Ghana’s campaigners in the CAF Champions League, have not had a smooth run in the league since it started.

However, the performance at the continental level seems to have been impressive, with a first-time entry into the CAF Champions League.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

