Let’s accept outcome of the presidential primaries wholeheartedly – NPP Second VIce Chairman  

Duayaw-Nkwanta, (A/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Mr Janamah Biiyien, the Second Vice-Chairman of the Tano North Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Region, has advised the party delegates to wholeheartedly accept the outcome of the presidential primaries.

He said the party required a credible presidential primaries to foster and strengthen party unity for Election 2024, and therefore the leadership of the party would not compromise the integrity of the elections.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta, as the party goes to the poll to elect the 2024 flagbearer, he asked the party delegates to have trust and confidence in the electoral process.

Voting was still underway at the Duayaw-Nkwanta Community Centre with about 682 delegates expected to cast their ballots in the Presidential Primaries during a visit to the area.

Though the election process had not witnessed any incident, there are, however, heavy police presence to maintain law and order at the voting center.

“The NPP cherished internal democracy and I am really convinced that the party would never do anything to compromise the integrity of our elections,” Mr Biiyien stated.

He said any of the presidential candidates, who won the primaries “wins it for NPP” and reminded the delegates it would be politically suicidal if they allowed the primaries to create unnecessary divisions, tensions and factionalism in the party.

