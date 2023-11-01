Krowor MP holds free breast cancer screening for her constituents

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA—Dr Gladys Naa Momo Lartey, Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency, has urged women to conduct self- breast examination and report anomalies for prompt treatment.

She said the fear and stigma were all because of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease.

‘People think it is a spiritual disease and that is the reason why a lot of women are in the prayer camps seeking treatment.’

Dr Lartey was speaking when she held free breast cancer screening for her constituents at Nungua in Accra.

She said breast cancer was not a death sentence, however the unfortunate detection of the disease at the late or terminal stage was what could drastically reduce the chances of sufferers.

‘Breast Cancer is a hospital disease and that if you go to the hospital early your chance of survival is always very bright’’, Dr Lartey said.

“We are losing many lives to breast cancer needlessly and this is what is heart breaking,” the lawmaker said.

The Member of Parliament for Krowor noted that many women with the disease were using all sorts of concoctions and seeking help from prayer camps.

She called for a concerted effort on educating women on the risk in resorting to herbal treatment for the disease.

