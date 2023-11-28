Kobedi Number Two community set up Fund to support education and development

By Dennis Peprah,

Kobedi Number Two, (B/R), Nov. 27, GNA – The chiefs and people of Kobedi Number Two in the Sunyani Municipality, have set up an Education Endowment and Development Fund to promote education in the area.

This is as a result of the rising cost of textbooks and other educational materials for basic school children in the area.

The fund would also be used to push forward the holistic development of the community.

According to Nana Ameyaa Ansu Gyeabour, the Queen mother of Kobedi Number Two, a farming community, many parents could not afford to buy textbooks for their pupils and students in the academic year, a situation affecting teaching and learning in the local school.

Hence the need for the establishment of the fund to procure and furnish the local AME Zion Primary and Junior High School with teaching and learning materials.

Additionally, the queen mother said the community was levying residents, 18 years, and above to contribute into the fund, saying women and men were mandated to pay GHC30 and GHC50 annually.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of the launch of the Fund, held at Kobedi Number Two, near Chiraa, Nana Gyeabour also appealed to residents, home and abroad to contribute their widow’s mite so that the fund could mobilize the required resources for development.

She noted that the Government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of ensuring equal access to quality education, therefore, the need for the community to mobilize resources and help improve education infrastructure in the area.

Nana Gyeabour said the Kobedi Number Two Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound also needed modern medical devices, saying, part of the fund would also be utilized to procure medical devices and equipment too.

Nana Ohene Yeboah Asiamah I, the Chief of Kobedi Number Two, said quality education remained the surest legacy to bequeath to children and promised to ensure that basic school children in the area learn under conducive environment.

He entreated parents in the area to develop interest and endeavour to channel and invest much of their resources into the education of their children to augment the government’s efforts in creating a sound environment for education to thrive.

Nana Asiamah I reminded that it was mandatory for every resident or native of the town to contribute to the fund annually, saying those who failed to do so would be sanctioned accordingly. A fund-raising rally in aid of the fund yielded about GHC25,000.

