Keta NPP: 646 delegates to vote in Presidential primaries

Keta (VR) Nov 1, GNA – A total of 646 delegates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Keta Constituency of the Volta region would exercise their franchise in the upcoming Presidential Primaries.

The exercise, to be held on November 4, would enable delegates to elect a Presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.

Mr Bernard Sukah, the Keta NPP Constituency Deputy Secretary, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said all preparations, including security measures, were in place for a successful exercise.

He stated that eligible delegates for the election include constituency and polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, and TESCON representatives.

Mr Suka urged the delegates to choose the right candidate that would help retain the party in power.

He also explained that the Presidential Election Committee of the party had said that the exercise would be conducted across all the 275 constituencies in the country.

Earlier, the party held its Special Electoral College on August 26, out of which 5 candidates were selected for the upcoming exercise.

The aspirants include Mr Ken Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Agriculture Minister, and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former NPP MP for Mampong constituency.

The election would be held at the premises of ‘In my father’s house’ a private school at Abor from 0700 hours to 1700 hours.

GNA

