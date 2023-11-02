Israel says it has hit more than 12,000 targets in Gaza 

Tel Aviv, Nov. 2, (dpa/GNA) - The Israeli army says it has attacked more than 12,000 targets in the Gaza Strip since the war began, including weapons depots, buildings belonging to leading members of Hamas and rocket arsenals.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari gave the figures on Thursday on X, formerly Twitter. On Wednesday, the military spoke of about 11,000 targets.

Since the beginning of the war, which started after Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israelis on October 7, the army has stressed that it only strikes Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

However, the high number of civilian casualties in the densely populated coastal area as well as the catastrophic situation for its inhabitants have triggered international criticism of Israel’s actions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire.

Israel’s army has repeatedly called on residents to seek safety in the south of the Gaza Strip as it goes after Hamas sites in the north. But Israeli airstrikes have also hit some places in the south.

Israel’s army started retaliatory bombing in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas massacres. There are also Israeli ground troops advancing further into the coastal area.

As of Thursday, the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 9,061 since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

