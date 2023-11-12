Indonesian Consulate in Ghana donates to Mepe flood victims

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Nov. 12, GNA – The Indonesian Consulate in Ghana and partners have donated relief items to flood victims at Mepe to show them love and help in their recovery process.

The partners were Peace Indo Ghana, Wings and Mensa Groups, Indonesian Community in Ghana, Indonesia Africa Trade Mission, Rig Oil International Services Ltd (ROIS) and Rois Travels Ltd.

They presented items including boxes of detergents, brand new clothes and blankets, oil and rice.

Mr Paskal A.B Rois, the Honorary Consul of Indonesia in Ghana, who led the delegation, pledged his office’s continued assistance in providing more relief items to the victims.

The Embassy, he said, would create a support avenue for students who were also hardly hit by the flood.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, received the items on the victim’s behalf and expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and his entourage for the kind gesture.

He noted that the items would give great respite to the affected families.

The Ambassador’s entourage also visited some schools and encouraged the students to persevere in their studies while assuring them of the needed support.

Members of the entourage included Mrs Gifty Rois, wife of Ambassador Rois, and CEO of Rois Travels, and Reverend Sister Sri Supadmi from Indonesia.

GNA

