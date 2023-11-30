India expects ‘clear roadmap’ on climate finance at COP28

New Delhi, Nov. 30, (dpa/GNA) – India expects agreement on a clear roadmap on climate finance at the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the country’s top diplomat said.

Climate finance, through which developed nations help developing ones reduce their emissions, has always been a key objective for India in the efforts to address the challenge of environmental degradation, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

“We expect a clear roadmap to be agreed at COP28 on climate finance as this would be important for delivering the new collective quantified goal NCQG at COP29,” Kwatra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session and participate in three side events including one on transforming climate finance.

As the conference known as COP28 begins on Thursday there are hopes that China and India, which are among the top greenhouse gas emitters and also home to the largest population blocks, will announce more ambitious climate action plans.

At the 2021 climate conference in Glasgow, the two Asian powers resisted the use of the word “phase-out” for fossil fuels in the summit resolution and pushed through “phase-down” at the last minute.

Asked about India’s continuing dependence on coal, Kwatra said that India’s constantly articulated positions and its actions show the country is committed to moving towards green energy.

“Having said that, coal is and would remain an important part of India’s energy mix … as we move forward to meet our developmental priorities in the country,” Kwatra added.

A major part of India’s energy needs is still met by coal, one of the most carbon-intensive fossil fuels.

GNA

