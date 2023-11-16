Incumbent Assemblymen in Jasikan Municipality trumpets achievements as election approaches

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu,

Kadjebi (O/R), Nov. 16, GNA – Some Assemblymen in the Jasikan Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region are touting their achievements as the basis for seeking re-election in the up-coming December 19 District Level Elections.

One of them, M. Mathias Komla Basayi, the Assemblyman for the Nsuta West Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said he lobbied for the construction of six-unit classroom block for Kadjakor M/A Primary School ensured the provision of solar power for the community.

He also lobbied for the extension of comprehensive electrification network for the Nsuta community of which 100 pieces of electric poles and cables, had been supplied.

The Nsuta West Assemblyman said he personally bought 15 and lobbied for 40 streetlights for the community.

Mr Basayi said he also lobbied for three boreholes for Nsuta community, one from the Jasikan Municipal Assembly and two others from non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Again, he influenced the construction of a three-seater toilet and urinal facility for the Nsuta M/A Junior High School and donated sports equipment, including Jerseys and Footballs to both Kadjakor and Nsuta community.

He said, “plans are advanced to connect electric power to both Kadjakor and Latemba communities.”

The achievements, he said, were enough evidence for the electorates of the Nsuta West Electoral Area to renew his mandate.

Mr Daniel Kwesi Ofori, the Assemblyman for Atonkor Electoral Area, told GNA that his performance around education, health, security and social life was enough for his retention for a second term.

He said he lobbied for the fixing of 26 streetlights in Atonkor township, thus, solving security problems in town.

Mr Ofori said he assisted over 80 needy National Health Insurance Cards holders to renew their cards at no cost and assisted three patients to undergo Hernia surgery also at no cost.

Again, through his efforts Plan International Ghana was engaged for the provision of a mechanised borehole, thereby solving their acute water challenges, and further supported two people to undergo tailoring apprenticeship, thus, providing them with employable skills.

The Atonkor Electoral Area Assemblyman said he provided periodic education to parents and guardians on responsible parenting at the Community Information Centre to help curb child delinquency in Atonkor township and its adjoining communities.

Mr Ofori said with the help of ‘Nananom’ (chiefs) and other stakeholders, a Savings Account had been opened with GCB Bank for community development.

He said these unprecedented achievements within four years in office, placed him in the lead and so appealed to the electorates to vote for him come December 19 to enable him to continue his good works.

