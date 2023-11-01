“I’m happy with my life” – Asamoah Gyan’s response after marriage annulment by court

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he is happy with his life after the recent court annulment of his marriage with Gifty Gyan.

An Accra High Court ruled on Tuesday that Gifty Gyan was entitled to Asamoah Gyan’s properties based on her substantial contribution, thereby granting her a house in the United Kingdom, a 4-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station, and two vehicles.

This was after a successful DNA test revealed that all of Gitfy Gyan’s kids were the biological children of Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan, speaking to an Accra-based radio station after the court verdict, said it was a victory for him because the court granted his wish of terminating the marriage.

The former Ghana international added that he was focused on taking care of his children, and that was the most important thing for me.

“Now, I have children, and I am taking care of them, and I must say that I am happy with my life, and my children love me, and I also love them. I went to the court for my divorce wish to be granted, and they did,” he said.

Asamoah Gyan also stated that the prolonged court case was destructive to his course in life, but he was delighted that it was over now and the truth had been revealed.

