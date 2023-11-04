Hope in Christ Outreach donates 400 Bibles to flood victims in Mepe 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Hope in Christ Outreach, a non-governmental organization, which is dedicated to supporting widows in Ghana, has donated 400 Bibles to the flood-affected victims in Mepe.

The initiative, led by Prophet Prince Ciro Atsu, Rev Isaac Asare, and Evangelist Jeremiah Brempong, aimed to instill hope and encourage the victims to maintain their trust in God during these challenging times.

The outreach team did not only provide the Bibles but also prayed with the displaced individuals.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency after the presentation on Friday, November 3, Prophet Atsu indicated that “many of the flood victims were Christians, and the NGO’s visit was to be a source of solace and inspiration.”

He said that the Bibles were given to the victims as a symbol of faith and resilience to always have their trust in God for restoration.

Prophet Atsu urged the Government to speed up its efforts to relocate the victims.

He explained that “the place where our brothers and sisters, together with their children are sleeping currently is not good. I plead with the Government to help relocate them to a safer abode quickly.”

Reverend Asare urged the beneficiaries to read and meditate on the word of God, fostering a belief in restoration.

He admonished that “even in the face of adversity, faith in Jesus can bring strength. That was why we also deemed it necessary to come to them.”

Evangelist Brempong, on his part, assured the affected persons of God’s grace to change their situation.

He called on individuals and other NGOs to support their organisation in reaching out to the less privileged and widows in the country.

The beneficiaries lauded the NGO for the donations and asserted that aside other relief items shared to them, the Bible was the best item they had received.

