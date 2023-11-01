Hiplife legend Prince Bright to release new single ‘Thunder’ featuring Pappy Kojo

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Ghanaian Hiplife Legend Prince Bright is set to release another groundbreaking hit tune titled ‘Thunder’ featuring rapper Pappy Kojo.

After serenading music lovers with melodious voices over the past years with amazing hits, Prince Bright is set to bounce back with another astounding tune.

The new song which was produced by Skonti has already gained massive social media traction considering its refreshing sounds incorporated with guitars, drums, and electronic keyboards.

On the new jam, Prince Bright serenades music lovers with his catchy vocals and infectious voice as well as Pappy Kojo dazzling on the tune with his rap prowess.

Prince Bright a social media post said: “Today marks the day I humbly take my throne and light my torch as Prince Bright. I am no more Booked Back (Bukbak). I am under God’s throne and under his light.”

The vocal sensation has numerous awards to his credit both in Ghana and internationally, is known for catchy hooks on timeless hit songs which includes “Kolom,” “Gonja Barracks,” “Gonja Barracks,” “Chingilingi” among others.

The song would be available on all digital streaming platforms.

GNA

