Help curb activities of landguards-Ashalaja landlords appeal to police

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Nov. 30, GNA – Property owners at Ashalaja, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have appealed to the police, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders to help curb the activities of land guards in the area.

They said their activities were undermining peace and security in the serene community.

The landlords also asked traditional authorities there to bury their differences to ensure the development of the enclave.

These were highlighted at the inauguration of the Ashalaja Amalgamated Landlords Association (AALA), which aims to find solutions to communal problems and ensure development.

The group comprises eight different Landlord Associations in the locality.

In his address, Mr Harrison Mensah, Vice Chair, AALA, cited factionalism among custodians of the land, adding that the activities of land guards had seen a significant increase, as members were harassed occasionally.

“Our members cannot even paint their homes let alone undertake some renovations or start a project without land guards appearing to forcefully demand some form of payment.

“Individuals who bought plots to develop into businesses to create jobs have had to advise themselves as it has become painfully impossible to register such plots to allow for the acquisition of the necessary permits for work to commence,” he lamented.

Inspector Samuel Oppong of the Ghana Police Service at Denkyira, encouraged the formation of watchdog committees as the police continued to arrest criminals and ensure the safety of residents.

Mr Harry Agbanu, Chair for the occasion, urged citizens and members of the Association to support the police with logistics to help maintain law and order in the locality and beyond.

Urging unity among members, he said the Association would intensify advocacy at all fronts to achieve the much-needed development at Ashalaja.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

