Heal Komfo Anokye Project: Executive Director of NSS gives GHC30,000

Kumasi, Nov. 22, GNA – Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has donated GHC 30, 000.00 towards the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The cheque was presented on behalf of the Executive Director by Mr. Emmanuel Tweneboah Koduah, Public Relations Officer of the Scheme in the Ashanti Region, at a brief ceremony at the hospital.

It follows the launch of an initiative dubbed, “Heal Komfo Anokye Project,” by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in aid of the renovation of the biggest referral facility in the northern sector of the country.

Mr Tweneboah Koduah applauded Asantehene for initiating and leading the mobilisation for the laudable initiative.

He said the Executive Director as an indigene of the Asante Kingdom was committed to supporting the project and use his influence lobby for more support for the renovation of KATH.

He stated that KATH was the only premier hospital in the region and played host to many referral cases and emergencies.

This role, according to him, made it important for the government and the people of the region to contribute to the proposed renovation so it could serve patrons and visitors well.

“All we have is Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and some of us will keep supporting this very important initiative so that the hospital can be raised to the level comparable to any modern one elsewhere in the developed world,” he noted.

Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, receiving the cheque on behalf of the hospital, thanked the NSS Executive Director for his kindness.

He said the facility needed such support and assistance to enable it to carry out the renovation project for the benefit of the people.

According to him, since 1955 when the hospital became operational, it had seen no proper maintenance or renovation.

“It is gratifying that having noticed the state of affairs at this hospital Asantehene decided to lead the way for us to get the kind of renovation KATH so needs,” the CEO stated.

Prof Addai-Mensah disclosed that KATH would soon organise a massive health walk to create awareness about the Heal Komfo Anokye project and the need for all to contribute to help renovate the facility.

He said residents of Kumasi would be expected to join as well as identifiable groups, political party leaders and members as well as the public and staff at KATH.

