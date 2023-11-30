GWCL asked to make its sachet and bottled water available on the market

By Caleb Kuleke

Anloga (V/R), Nov. 30, GNA – Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive for Anloga in the Volta Region has appealed to the Ghana Water Company Limited to make its sachet and bottled water available on the market.

The DCE said the water produced by the Company is of high quality, but because it was not on the market, most citizens were not aware of it and unable to buy it.

Mr Yormewu made the appeal when the Company presented some relief items to persons affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in the district.

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Company in collaboration with its Head Office donated 1,000 bags of sachet and 50 packs of bottled water to victims in the district.

The water presented to the victims was produced by a subsidiary of the Ghana Water Company Limited called G-WATER and was of high quality.

The DCE also appealed to the Company to establish its office at Anloga, disclosing that the area had 28 electoral areas, and the establishment would help in effective delivery of service to the people.

Mr Francis Lamptey, Volta Regional Chief Manager of the GWCL told Ghana News Agency the Company would consider the appeal for the establishment of an office at the area.

He disclosed that to get a district, it had to have a minimum of about 5,000 customers, but “if it is below, about 1,000 2,000, we do what we called sub district.

Mr Lamptey said they would look at the data available to them and if the area had the required number an office would be created for them.

