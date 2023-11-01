Government shores up investment drive for sustainable growth, job creation

Accra, Nov.1, GNA – The government, through a new engagement platform, “Mutual Prosperity Dialogues,” is seeking to ramp up investment for sustainable growth and job creation, while improving the ease of doing business in Ghana.

The maiden edition of the dialogue series would be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, in Accra under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

Focusing on the private sector, the government would hold discussions with leading voices in key sectors of the economy, including, agriculture, energy, finance, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, retail, telecommunications.

This is aimed at gaining deeper understanding of the needs of the private sector and come up with pragmatic ways to improve the ease of doing business in Ghana.

“As Ghana’s economy turns the corner, the currency is more stable, the rate of inflation is decreasing, and the Ghana Stock Exchange is resurgent,” a statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency read.

The statement noted, however, that the journey to drive the economy towards broad-based, job-rich, sustained growth had just begun.

It stated that the direct experiences from the dialogue would inform government action and regulation “to build confidence and make Ghana a preferred place to do business—for local champions as well as foreign investors.”

It also indicated government’s commitment to working with IFC on a programme of continuous engagement beyond the forum, which would be followed by sector-specific technical discussions in the coming weeks.

To demonstrate the country’s willingness to drive more investment for accelerated- sustainable growth and decent job creation, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has also been spearheading dialogues with various stakeholders.

The Centre, last week, held the Ghana Investment Trade Week, where discussions were held among manufacturers, businesses, traders, and investors to unlock infrastructural bottlenecks to actualise the full benefits of intra-Africa trade.

It also held a two-day capacity building programme, on October 30 and 31, 2023, for African Investment Promotion Agencies in Accra, together with the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

GNA

