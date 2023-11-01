Gomoa West NPP Women’s Wing re-launched with vision to recapture Parliamentary seat

By James Esuon

Gomoa Manford (C/R), Nov. 1, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Wing in Gomoa West Constituency has been re-launched with a new vision to support the party to recapture the parliamentary seat in the 2024 elections.

The re-launch on the theme: “Breaking the eight and taking back our seat; the role of women,” also coincided with a breast cancer screening and treatment for both females and males.

More than 200 people benefited from the exercise organized by the HIKI Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to create awareness about the dangers of breast cancer which posed threat, particularly to women.

Speaking at the programme, Mrs Charlotte Adjoa Antwi, Central Regional NPP Women’s Organizer, said the re-launch of the wing had given hope and vision to the women to work harder to help win the 2024 election.

She said it had also rekindled the hope of women in the constituency to help explore more opportunities to win supporters for the party by preaching the good news about the government to the people in the constituency.

Mrs Antwi said women had a role to play to inspire others outside to join the party to win in 2024.

She said the government had rolled out many pro-poor programmes to benefit Ghanaians, especially women and children, and that it was the responsibility of women to intensify their campaign to motivate others to rally behind the party to break the eight.

The Regional Women Organizer charged the women to take the campaign to all polling stations highligting the benefits Ghanaians enjoyed, adding that although the economic crisis was not yet over, everything possible was being done to salvage the economy.

She commended the Gomoa West Constituency Women’s Organiser, Mrs Hikmatu Yahaya Iddi, for her hard work and dedication for mobilizing the women in the constituency to help the party break the jinx to win the 2024 election.

Mrs Antwi assured the Women’s wing that the government was working hard to digitalize the payment of school feeding outstanding bills to enable them to settle their creditors.

She urged them to work extra hard as they did in 2016 elections, which assisted the NPP to wrestle power from the NDC and expressed the hope that the women wing would apply same efforts to help break the 8 in the next election.

Mr George Sarfo, Gomoa West Constituency Chairman of NPP, reiterated calls to the women not to relax but strive hard, as help was being sought from the Regional and National hierarchy of the party to give logistical support to motivate them to recapture the lost seat in the next election.

The Chairman said the Akufo-Addo administration had kept faith with the people of Gomoa West in the areas of education, health, water, job creation and security and urged them to remain resolute to help retain the party in power.

Projects being done for Gomoa West, he indicated included potable water which would help solve the perennial water problem facing the inhabitants.

Mrs Iddi commended Area Coordinators and other executives in the constituency who contributed to the reactivation of the Women’s wing for their vision.

She said the government had assisted in the training of 40 women in various trades to help improve their lot, adding that this would raise the standard of living of women in the constituency.

Mrs Iddi, also the Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate, said through her efforts many qualified people had been recruited into Police, Immigration, Fire, Prisons, and other security services to help reduce youth unemployment in the constituency.

She called on the members and the entire constituency executives to strongly rally behind her to get the nod as Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP to recapture the lost seat for the party.

