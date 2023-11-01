Gomoa Central NDC elects Kwame Yawson as 2024 parliamentary candidate

By J. K. Nabary

Gomoa Abonyin (C/R), Nov. 1, GNA – Mr Kwame Yawson, a self-employed, has been elected to represent the Gomoa Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections.

Mr Yawson polled 443 of the 1,011 valid votes cast to beat his two contenders; Dr Madison Adanusa, who obtained 326 votes, and Dr. Ebenezer Duncan; 242 votes in the primary held at Gomoa Abonyin.

The election was conducted by officials of the Gomoa Central office of the Electoral Commission (EC), led by its Director, Ms Rebecca Hanson, and supervised by the constituency and regional executives, headed by Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Regional Chairman of the party.

Earlier in the day, the three contestants made a declaration to accept the outcome of the elections with a pledge to support the winner to win the constituency parliamentary seat in 2024.

Prof Asiedu commended the constituency executives, delegates and all who in diverse ways contributed to a peaceful and successful election.

The victory, he said, was for the entire NDC, and all the people should put their differences aside and contribute their quota towards victory in the general election to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.

Mr Yawson thanked the delegates for giving him the nod to lead Gomoa Central to recapture the parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party and ensure more development for the area.

He appealed to the members to embrace unity and forge ahead as one family with one purpose towards victory.

GNA

