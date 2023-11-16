Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria secures first spot on ballot paper

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu,

Kadjebi (O/R), Nov 16, GNA-Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has secured the first spot on Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries ballot paper.

Mr. Tassah Abubakar Safiwu, a Farm Manager got the second spot, while Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu, a Business Consultant with the Volta Lake Transport Ltd occupied the third spot on the ballot paper.

Mr. Bashiru Sabitiou Yeziru, the Akan NPP Constituency Director of Research and Elections, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the balloting for the positioning on the ballot paper took place at Dambai, the Oti Regional capital on Tuesday, November 14 after the three aspirants were vetted.

The Director of Research and Elections said the election would be held on December 2 and that a total of 632 delegates were expected to vote during the Extraordinary Constituency Conference.

He called on the aspirants to be decorous in their campaigning as it was a family contest.

During the 2020 Parliamentary election in the Akan Constituency, the NPP Candidate, Alhaji Rashid Bawa polled 13,300 votes, representing 40.78 per cent as against 19,317 votes, representing 59.22 per cent garnered by Mr. Yao Gomado, the NDC Candidate.

GNA

