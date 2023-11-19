Ghanaian poet Nana Asaase presents “Bagyina” rendition November 24

Accra, Nov. 19, GNA – Renowned Ghanaian poet Nana Asaase is set to deliver a unique literary rendition and cultural expression at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The night dubbed “Bagyina” the child who will stay’, promises lots of excitement as Nana Asaase would be joined by the Wontonkorowa Band, Reverendissimo, and Mwinterod for some good live band music.

There would be guest appearances from astute personalities including Dr. Sarah Dorgbadzi, Akofa Edjeani, Ekua Ekuamah, Nii Saki, Dr. Ekua Ekumah, Fapempong, and performer Nene Narh.

Nana Asaase, ahead of the show, said he was grateful to all patrons who graced his 10th anniversary celebrations last year and promised a much more exciting literary night on Friday.

He stated that poetry night would celebrate the rich Ghanaian culture with some inspiring poetry displays and entreat patrons to come and witness a fine piece of art.

“This is going to be an evening of beautiful Pan-African energy, poetry, music, dance, Ghanaian cuisine, and a Made in Ghana exhibition,” he said.

Tickets are sold at GHC 100 for singles, GHC 180 for doubles, and GHC 80 for students with ID.

GNA

