Ghanaian-Afro Caribbean culture converge through music and arts

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Nov. 01, GNA – It was a night of upbeat music, dance and camaraderie when patrons gathered at a maiden cultural festival for Haitian-American citizens and Ghanaians in Accra.

Dubbed: “Taste of Afro Caribbean Meets Ghana,” the event, among other things, sought to strengthen existing bond between both nations.

It was a fusion of Ghanaian, Haitian and Caribbean culture on a platform filled with a variety of arts and thrilling performances.

The show featured indigenous storytelling and craft by Lododo Arts, Afro Boys Band, Militant Dance Family, and musician Ken Ayiah.

Curated by Hospitality Management Company, Destination Konpa, the celebration brought together hundreds of revelers from Ghana and abroad.

Mr Nathan Fragelus and Ms Fabienne Reid, Managers of Destination Konpa, said the company organised events and tours across the world, but decided to make their trip to Ghana a memorable adventure for the patrons.

“We’re about 75 percent of Haitian-Americans born and raised in the United States of America (USA), but always interested in connecting with the black culture.

“We have similarities and wanted to immerse ourselves, connect and network with people within the Ghanaian community,” the organisers stated.

Ms Reid said the aim was to “shed light within the black Diaspora community” and experience the common cultures in the Caribbean, USA and Ghana.

Expressing excitement about the turnout, she said the event could be held annually in the future.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Emmanuel Ray Quarcoo, Ambassador of Haiti to Ghana, praised the cultural convergence at the event, and called for support for Haiti.

“The world owes Haiti a resolution; it’s not a matter of options. There should be the need for a legitimate support for Haiti, a national unity government, the only bridge that can carry us together. If there’s any time Haiti needed support, it is now!” He stated.

Dr Sarah Dorgbadzi Ossei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Artistic Director of Lododo Arts, commended organisers of the event, adding that Lododo Arts would continue to deliver on its mission, which included reviving and telling authentic African stories through arts and culture.

