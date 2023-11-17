Ghana marks international radiology day

By Kristodia Afua Otibu Asiedu,

Tema, Nov. 17, GNA – Ghana has joined the international community to mark the 12th International Day of Radiology (IDoR 2023) to promote the essential role that radiology plays in the patient journey.

The commemoration ignites a series of activities to promote the seismic impact of radiology on medicine earlier detection, fewer surgeries, and game-changing treatment outcomes.

As part of the commemoration, the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) Radiology Unit joined forces with Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office to mark the event with a lecture and call on the public to reconsider the role of radiology in the holistic health care system.

Speaking at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility,” a health education platform initiated by the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Office, Ms Sarah Asiedu, IMaH Diagnostic Radiographer, charged policymakers to expand the frontiers for comprehensive health care.

Ms Asiedu who spoke on the theme: “Celebrating Patient Safety,” said the topic seeks to highlight the critical role that professionals played in maintaining the effectiveness of

healthcare systems and ensuring the well-being of patients, which extended beyond the field of radiation protection.

She said medical imaging was one of the most exciting and progressive disciplines in healthcare, explaining that while x-rays, MRI scans, ultrasound, and other medical imaging technologies were known to many people, their value and impact on patient care were not widely understood.

“That’s why IDoR was launched in 2012 to build greater awareness of radiology and the vital role radiologists play in patient care,” she said.

She commended GNA for creating a platform for the dissemination of health information.

Mr David Atawone, the Head of IMaH Radiography, encouraged all radiologists, radiographers, radiological technologists, professionals in other related fields, and patient groups to join hands to recognise and promote the essential role that radiology played in the patient journey.

He said the observance of the day aimed at building greater awareness of the value that radiology contributed to safe patient care and improving public understanding of the vital role of radiologists and radiographers in the healthcare continuum.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the GNA Tema Regional Manager, called on medical professionals to combine their skills with the communication expertise of media personnel in health communication.

He said effective health communication transmitted through credible media outlets to the public, would reduce the incidence of misinformation and create public awareness about healthy lifestyles.

