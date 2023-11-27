German president pledges unwavering support for Israel in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov. 27, (dpa/GNA) – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier pledged Germany’s unwavering support for Israel in its war in Gaza during a joint press conference with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“We stand in solidarity with Israel,” Steinmeier said. “It is not only with Israel as a victim of terror. Our solidarity is also with the Israel that defends itself, that fights against an existential threat.”

Steinmeier made this statement in light of mounting criticism of Israel’s conduct in the Gaza Strip, which has killed thousands of civilians.

The German head of state also said it was necessary to protect the civilians in the Gaza Strip and provide them with the basic necessities of life. “This is required by international humanitarian law.” It is therefore good that the agreed ceasefires are now being used for this purpose.

Steinmeier said Israel was left fighting for its existence by the October 7 attacks led by Hamas, which left the country deeply wounded like never before.

“Israel has every right to defend itself and secure its existence,” Steinmeier said. “The terrorist organisation Hamas must never be allowed to achieve its declared goal, namely the annihilation of Israel.”

Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender, who is also on the trip to Israel, are close friends with Herzog and his wife.

“Your visit is an expression of the firm alliance between our countries,” said Herzog, calling Steinmeier a “true friend.”

He thanked Steinmeier and the German government for their “clear stance” on Israel’s right to defend itself – in contrast to the leaders of other EU countries, who showed a “double standard” and “hypocrisy” towards Israel.

Steinmeier later continues on to Oman and Qatar.

Germany is among Israel’s staunchest allies and in a video message on Saturday, Steinmeier argued in favour of a two-state solution in the long term, in which Israelis and Palestinians could live peacefully side by side.

He has criticized the fact that the opportunity for this has been missed due to Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank.

GNA

