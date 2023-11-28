Ga Central NCCE organizes quiz competition for students

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Accra, Nov. 28, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) of the Ga Central Municipal Assembly has organised its 2023 Constitution Quiz, dubbed the Smart Governor’s Challenge, for school children in the municipality.

The Municipal Director of the NCCE, Ms Mary Dagba, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the NCCE’s core mandate was to imbibe knowledge to citizens on civil rights and responsibilities through quiz competitions.

She added that with competitions like these, students could study the 1992 Constitution and understand its concept while knowing their civic rights and responsibilities.

She said the NCCE, through their Civic Education Clubs in the various schools, had created a “constitution game” where students learnt and play to learn more about the constitution.

“The constitution game is being played among the students where they read and learn the articles and acts of the 1992 constitution before playing because without reading, they would not be able to play,” she explained.

Miss Dagba disclosed that the NCCE would collaborate with the Municipal Director of Education to organize an educational tour for the participating schools to either visit the Parliament House, the Office of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), or the NCCE office to educate them more on the rights and regulations of the country.

She advised them to take their academics seriously and that of the constitution because, without it, their civic rights and responsibilities would be infringed upon.

Mr. John Owusu Koranteng, the Municipal Coordinating Director, also added that to be able to practise the instructions of the constitution, it is important for children to know the constitution well so that they know their rights, what is expected of them, and what is expected of the government, institutions, and other stakeholders.

He therefore advised them to take advantage of what the government and the municipal assembly were channelling through quizzes as such and put in their maximum efforts to study.

Mrs. Esther Jones Sarfo, the Municipal Director of Education, noted that through the activities, the knowledge of students had been equipped about the constitution, which will help them fit into society.

She said, “We are building these children who will grow up holistically so that, at the end of the day, they fit well in society, knowing the rules, regulations, and all the laws that govern the country.”

She also urged them to continue studying because it is only arduous work that births success; therefore, studying well to show themselves approved would help them fit in everywhere they find themselves.

She again urged parents to also continue to guide their children at home; they should leave the television alone and be with their books because the only difference between poor and rich was challenging work.

The competition ended with Odorgonnor School emerging as the overall winner of the competition, St. Justin ‘4’ placing second, and St. Justin ‘3’ and Salvation Army placing third and fourth, respectively, out of 19 participating schools in the municipality.

