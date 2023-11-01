Free Zones Authority breast cancer screenings identify 325 cases through early detection

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – A total of 325 cases of breast cancer have been detected in a five-day screening exercise carried out by the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) in collaboration with the Afrah International Hospital.

The screening which took place in the Taifa – Burkina, Abokobi and La Markets in the Greater Accra Region, saw about 2000 people, mostly market women being educated and screened to create awareness about early detection, treatment, impact, and ways to prevent breast cancer.

The exercise which started October 23 and ended October 27, was part of activities to mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month under the theme “Get Your Pink On.”

Last year same time, the GFZA did some screening and sensitisation exercises at the highly populated Dome market were a high prevalence of breast cancer among the market women was recorded, prompting the Authority to expand its coverage for this year’s exercise.

As part of the GFZA’s core Corporate Social Responsibility the Authority aims at ensuring that the public fully benefits from the sensitization and the free breast cancer screening exercise in various markets in the coming years.

Chief Executive Officer of the GFZA, Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr., said, “Out of a total of 2,000 screenings conducted, 325 cases were recorded at various stages.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said most of the affected persons had since resorted to medical treatment through surgeries and chemotherapy.

Mr Oquaye Jnr., urged the public especially women to constantly check for changes in their bodies and develop healthy habits to help curb the spread of the disease.

The Authority plans to extend the free breast cancer screening to other markets in the region in a bid to increase awareness on the subject matter and to ensure early detection, treatment and prevention of the disease.

GNA

