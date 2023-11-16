Former MDCEs disappointed over comments by South Tongu DCE

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Sogakope (VR), Nov. 15, GNA-Some former Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration from the Volta Region have expressed surprise over the recent comments by Mr Seth Kwasi Agbi, District Chief Executive of South Tongu.

Mr Agbi, during a video interview, lamented the lack of funds for fuel for the distribution of some relief items meant for victims of the recent Akosombo Dam spillage in his District.

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a former DCE of Akatsi North, who led a team of some MDCEs to the South Tongu District Assembly on Tuesday, said they were alarmed about the development.

He said the statement made by the DCE was unfortunate and could demotivate those, who are giving relief items to victims of the flood disaster.

“This is not a good image for Districts that have been affected by the floods,” he said.

Mr Gunu further stated that the current state of managerial affairs at the various Municipal and District Assemblies did not match what he called ‘progressive’ Metropolitan, Municipal, and District assemblies that the NDC had left for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He also argued that some of the items were consumables, and if the necessary steps were not taken immediately, “we may end up distributing expired products and could affect the beneficiary’s health status.”

The team also expressed willingness to take up the challenge in collaboration with the chiefs, assembly members, and others in distributing the items without any further delay.

Meanwhile, Mr. Seji Saji, the Deputy Director General of Technical and Reforms at NADMO has since refuted the claims by Mr Agbi, saying his comments did not reflect the reality on the ground.

Mr Gunu was accompanied by Mr Sylvester Tornyeava, former MCE for Keta, and Mr Claver Kofi Lawson, former MCE for Ketu North.

GNA

