Five hundred and fifty-seven students graduate from Presbyterian University, Ghana

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Kwahu-Abetifi, Nov 7, GNA – Five hundred and fifty-seven students have graduated in various disciplines from the Presbyterian University, Ghana at the 17th graduation ceremony held at Kwahu-Abetifi.

The graduates included 256 males and 301 females who pursued various undergraduate programmes as well as 59 others who graduated with masters degree.

The students are the first batch to receive certificates from the school since it was given a Charter to become a fully-fledged University.

In all, 69 students had first class, 261 had second class upper, 213 had second class lower, 12 had third class while two students had a pass.

Professor John Ofosu-Anim, Vice Chancellor of the University, announced that 12 out of the pioneering law students of the Presbyterian University and gained admission to the Ghana School of Law, were recently called to the bar.

While congratulating the pioneering students call to the bar and the graduates, he admonished them that the skills acquired, and the certificates were just the keys to unlock their potential and to explore and urged them to go and make a difference in society.

Reverend Professor JOY Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Chancellor of the University, said the Presbyterian University had offered a training hinged on values, adding morality is added to the study of various programmes for the betterment of society.

He reminded the graduates that “the certificates you have received are not completed products but a tool which everyone expects you to use to help solve the problems of society.”

The outgoing Moderator used the opportunity to bid farewell to the University community as his tenure ends on November 30th, as both Moderator and Chancellor of the University by provisions of the Church’s constitution.

He recalled having the privilege to work with three council chairpersons and three Presidents after serving as a member of the first governing council of the University and expressed gratitude to all for their immeasurable support.

“I am exiting from the helm of affairs as Chancellor, but I will be on the touchline to cheer you on and lay my experiences at your disposal until PUG finds itself well positioned among league of like-minded universities,” he added.

GNA

