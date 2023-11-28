Final Calendar for December in GH 2023 Events unveiled

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Nov. 28, GNA – The final calendar for this year’s edition of the “December in GH” events has been unveiled, in Accra.

The Calendar presented by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Beyond the Return Secretariat (BTR), highlights several events across the length and breadth of the country to bring numerous benefits to the entire tourism and creative arts ecosystem.

Since its launch in 2019 by GTA as part of The “Year of Return”, “December in GH” has become a major highlight on Ghana’s cultural and tourism calendar, attracting visitors from around the world who are eager to experience the nation’s vibrant heritage , arts and entertainment scene.

This year’s calendar promises an even more spectacular showcase, offering a platform to explore Ghana and connect with several local communities during the festive season.

The collaboration between the Ghana Tourism Authority and event organizers is instrumental in making December in GH a resounding success each year.

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the unveiling of the “December in GH” calendar.

He said, “We are thrilled to present the final calendar for “December in GH” 2023. This year’s events promise to showcase the best of Ghana’s culture, music, heritage, and entertainment scene. We extend our gratitude to all event organizers for their support in partnering with the Authority to make this a truly memorable and impactful celebration.”

According to data from the Ghana Tourism Authority, December in GH activities contribute significantly to the tourism value chain and ecosystem, creating a positive impact on various sectors especially for SMEs.

He said the events generated increased tourism demand, leading to higher hotel occupancy rates, restaurant visits, transportation usage, and local artisan sales. This surge in economic activity benefits business owners, creatives, and entrepreneurs, as well as the local communities . Moreover, the December activities contribute to the preservation and promotion of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

Ms. Annabelle McKenzie, Director of the Beyond the Return Secretariat, said the unveiling of the calendar marked the culmination of months of careful curation and collaboration.

“We are proud to offer an unforgettable experience that fosters deeper connections within the global African diaspora and our local Ghanaian community.”

She noted that detailed information about the events listed in the final calendar could be found on www.decemberingh.com, and would be continuously promoted on social media platforms and official websites.

“We encourage everyone to follow Ghana Tourism Authority and Beyond the Return on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok,for updates and further details.”

In all, about 178 events have be approved for the “December in GH” events.

