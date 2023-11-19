FIFA U-20 WWC Qualifier; Ngakossa from Congo to officiate Ghana against Eswatina  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Nov. 19, GNA – Chancelle Cynthia Imane Ngakossa, from Congo will handle the return leg of the FIFA Uder-20 Women’s World Cup (WWC) Qualifier between Ghana and Eswatini at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Referee Ngakossa would be assisted on the lines by compatriot Ornella Clarette Clarette and Loraine Bassala from the Central African Republic, with Agnes Ngoma Makaya as the fourth Official.

Ruth David from Nigeria would serve as the match commissioner for the game.

The Black Princesses won the first leg 6:1 in Eswatini.

The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The tournament is scheduled from August 31 to September 22, 2024 in Columbia.

GNA

