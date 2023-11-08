Euro 2024 to be delivered in HD plus on HD+

Accra, Nov.08, GNA – SES HD Plus Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast provider has supported Sporty TV to telecast the Euro 2024 in quality pictures.

The Euro 2024 adds up to Sporty TV’s free-to-air broadcasting rights for top football leagues around the world exclusively in HD picture quality only on HD+ in Ghana.

The support falls in line with HD Plus Ghana’s commitment to make an additional range of channels accessible to more satellite TV homes in Ghana.

As part of the package, viewers of SportyTV can enjoy the Euro 2024 draw slated for 2 December 2023, the Opening Ceremony, the inaugural game, five group matches, two “round of sixteen” matches, two quarterfinals, one semi-final and the final match in crystal clear HD pictures.

Madam Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana, commenting on the partnership said, “This partnership with Sporty Group signifies SES HD PLUS’s continuous investment in technology to deliver exceptional TV viewing experience across homes in Ghana.

By delivering the Euro 2024 rights that Sporty TV has exclusively secured nationwide in crystal clear high-definition pictures, we are not just bringing football into our viewers’ living rooms.”

She said the group was keen on ensuring that every household in Ghana enjoyed world-class football in crisp and clear pictures.

Elias Gallego, VP of Media, Marketing and Business Development at Sporty Group said the group was excited to share the passion, emotion and triumphs of Euro 2024 with fans across Ghana and beyond.

HD+ offers compelling features such as the PVR function on the HD+ Decoder; the ability to watch TV on the go with free data every month; control to catch up on shows aired in the last 48 hours on the My HD PLUS mobile app as well as the introduction of a multi-feed function to allow active HD+ Customers to choose between two live video feeds on a single HD+ channel.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

