Epixode makes Ghana proud with dazzling performance at Salvador Capital Afro in Brazil 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 28, GNA – Award-winning Reggae/Dancehall musician Epixode performed at this year’s Salvador Capital Afro festival in Brazil.

The unique festival held in Salvador, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia, celebrates the city’s African heritage through music and dance.

Epixode, who is touted as one of Ghana’s best performers, performed alongside Seun Kuti, Big Twins, Larissa Luz, and Baco Exu Do Blues, among many others.

Epixode, thrilled audiences from diverse backgrounds at the ‘Ghana Night’ music ceremony that was part of the event.

The ‘Atia’ hitmaker, when he climbed the stage, dazzled the audience with some astounding live band music, leaving patrons mesmerised with the originality of his sound.

Speaking in an interview, Epixode expressed his excitement about making his debut appearance at the festival and thanked Ghana’s Ambassador to Brazil, Madam Abena Busia, for her immense support.

”It was a privilege for me to perform here at one of the biggest music festivals here in Brazil. Ghanaian music has to be projected to the outside world, and I am glad to be part of the journey,” he said.

Epixode, who is making waves with his recently released “Asantewaa,” is expected to host his annual “Lamajo” festival on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Alliance Française.

