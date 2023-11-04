Dubawa holds fact-checking workshop for Journalists 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ho, Nov. 4, GNA – Dubawa, an Investigative and fact-checking private organisation, has held a two-day workshop for some journalists in the Volta region.

The aim was to train media practitioners to understand the different forms of information and how to fact-check their credibility and authenticity.

Madam Caroline Anipah, the Team Lead of Dubawa-Ghana, stated that the target was to encourage a more engaged and information-literate citizenry that would be capable of making informed decisions with journalists leading that charge.

“There are many forms to spot fake news such as considering the source, checking the author and date of publication, reading beyond the headlines, asking expertise, among others,” she said.

Madam Anipah further stated that the exercise would enable journalists, media practitioners, and others to conduct research and build technological tools that would adequately identify, analyse, and counter information disorder.

She said other objectives of the workshop were to be able to train journalists to partner with newsrooms and digital-driven agencies to obtain digitalised, information on politics, economics, health, and others.

“We trained, journalists, civil society and government institutions on various components of development communication.”

The event facilitators took journalists through other subject areas such as fact-checking processes, skills and steps, digital verification of contents, standard and ethics of fact-checking, the law and Right to Information, among others.

Some participants, the GNA engaged after the training, expressed optimism over the training and thanked the organisers for the impact.

The two-day Dubawa fact-checking workshop, which was held at Stevens Hotel in Ho, was in partnership with the Centre for Journalism and Development, with funding and assistance from the U.S Embassy, Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

